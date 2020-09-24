Carl Eugene Liebig
Carl was born and raised in Pittsburg, KS. He was the son of Carl and Opal Liebig. Carl graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1950 and from Kansas State College (now Pittsburg State Univ.) at Pittsburg, KS in 1953 with a degree in Elementary Education with emphasis in Geography and History. Carl married Nelda Johnson, a graduate of Pittsburg State College, in 1954 and together they began their teaching careers. He taught for eight years and was a principal for thirty years in Madison and Oconto, WI. They were educators in Alaska, then moved to Wisconsin where Carl earned his master's degree from University of Wisconsin, Madison. They stayed in Wisconsin for many years where they raised their family of four children: Harriet, Beth, Jim and Steve. They moved to Gardner in 2011 to be near family.
During their sixty-six married years they traveled extensively and relished every moment they were on the road, air, rail or ocean. They also taught in American Samoa, back to Alaska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and many other locations. After retiring, they served as volunteer missionary teachers to children of missionaries based in Russia. Carl also worked as a tour guide for twenty-one years for Lamers Tour and Travel, Milwaukee, WI. They were members of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Gardner where Carl was a member of the Lutheran Layman's League. They cherished their membership in the church and felt such a love to the many members and pastor who helped them over the years both spiritually and physically.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Harriet Liebig Teague. Carl leaves his wife Nelda Johnson Liebig of Overland Park, KS; his three children: Beth, Lawrence, KS, Jim and wife Brenda, Onalaska, WI, Steve and wife Stephanie, Gardner, KS; grandchildren Haleigh and Sarah (Steve's children) and Jordyn, Peyton and Janelle (Jim's children) and several great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; sister, Laura and husband William Cussimanio, Blue Springs, MO; her three children: Blaine, Lisa and Craig and husband, Bill and many Johnson relatives of his wife Nelda. All were cherished by Carl.