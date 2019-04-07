Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church
Lakewood, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church
Lakewood, WI
Carl Hirsch

Lakewood - Carl F. Hirsch "Charlie," age 87 of Lakewood, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at Woodland Village Nursing Home in Suring.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, of 57 years, of Lakewood; his sister, Margie of Plymouth; his children, Chuck (Wendy) Hirsch of Brookfield, Christine Somberg of Pleasant Prairie, Tom Hirsch of Colorado Springs, CO, and Karen (Robert) Meyer of Traverse City, Michigan; grandchildren Arielle (Danny), Chloe', Camille, Carl, Matthew, Rachel, Michelle, Nathan, Josef, and Donovan.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Hirsch, and grandchild, Erika Meyer.

Charlie was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 5, 1932 to the late Carl J. and Anna T. (Hinterreiter) Hirsch. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of 1949. He lived in Johnsonville and worked with his father at the Johnsonville meat market.

He went on to earn a college degree at St. Norbert's college. During his younger adult years he entered the Navy and became a naval aviator. After his naval career, Charlie earned his Masters degree at Rutgers University and became a high school math teacher. Charlie married Marilyn Opgenorth on August, 19, 1961. Together, Charlie and Marilyn raised their children in Illinois before he retired from New Trier High School.

Charlie dedicated his time to his family and loved living Up North on a beautiful lake. His grandchildren affectionately referred to him as "Pop-Pop." He loved gardening, camping and traveling with his wife. He was a McCauslin Lions member.

The visitation will be held at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Lakewood on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep officiating.

Charlie's family would like to thank Unity Hospice, Woodland Village Nursing Home, Lakewood Assisted Living, and the personal caregivers who provided extraordinary care to Charlie and his family in their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131

, P.O. Box 145447, Cincinnati, OH 45250-5447
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 7 to Apr. 17, 2019
