Carol Jean Thomson
Lena - Carol Jean Thomson, 93 years young, passed away October 26, 2020. She was born December 26, 1926 in Aurora, WI to Elmer and Alice (Provencher) Lindstrom. She grew up in the woods where her Dad was a logger and her Mom was the camp cook. Carol started her education at the young age of 4, when she walked with her sister to school. She graduated from Amasa High School in Michigan in 1944. Following graduation, Carol worked at the lunch counter of her parent's gas station in Coleman, where she met her true love, Walter Thomson in 1945. They married on June 22, 1946 after he returned from war, living in Marinette and Coleman, before building their home in Lena where they raised their 11 children.
Carol was the most amazing Mom. She sewed all of her kids' clothes, knit, crocheted, gardened and canned effortlessly while running a household and raising a family. Over the years, Carol and Walter enjoyed traveling, trips to visit family and friends, fishing, going to music festivals and wintering in Florida. They also cherished the memories that were made with their family at the cabin. Carol went through life with a kind smile, always giving to others and treated others with respect. She wanted her family to remember: "I always saw to it that everyone had a good meal" and "I tried to be kind to everyone". Her favorite holiday was Christmas, which is how she got her name. She was our "Christmas Carol". She and Walter often sang songs, teaching their children to love music and each other.
Carol was a member of St. Charles / St. Anne's Parish since 1956. She was a member of the Alter Society for many years, working for many funerals and parish picnics. As a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she was instrumental in starting the Junior Auxiliary and the County Youth Government Day. Carol was also very involved in the development and set up of the Lena Museum, which she helped maintain until her health failed. She was very proud of her accomplishments but was very humble. Carol was most proud of her 90 direct dependents of 11 kids, 31 grandkids, 44 great grandkids and 4 great-great grandkids with one more expected in November.
Survivors include: Sally & Archie Bellow (Suzi & Ken Feezor, Tom & Lori, Carol Walsh, Mike & Dawn); Cal & Sue Thomson (Dale & Heather, Brian, Keven & Lisa, Keith & Jesse); Jerry & Denise Thomson (Amy & John Lux, John & Amy); Jeannine & Tim Bellow (Mitch, Kym & Debbie, Cindy & Keith Ferfecki); Jim & Cori Thomson (Teri Jo & Jeff Talaska, Tara & Buford Sellen, Beau & Leslie); Steve & Maryann Thomson (Steve, Jr. & Jay Bero, Lila & Chris Mariucci, Marty); Dennis & Cindy Thomson (Rebecca & Dan Possett, Nichole & Jesse Moore, Shane & Alice Dellar); Rosie Thomson & John Hansche (Greg, Jenny & Eric DeLand); Katie & Galen Jeter (Cory, Amanda & Alex McKinney); Sandy & Ted DeCleene (Lukas, Riley); Wally & Anita Thomson (Paul & Shawnna, Ben & Coral King). Brother Howard "Blicky" & Priscilla Lindstrom; sisters-in-law, Margaret Lindstrom and Helen Thomson. Welcoming her to Heaven were husband, Walter (2002), daughter-in-law Linda (2003), granddaughter Kelly (2000), sister Arlene & Frosty Baylor, brother Warden "Sonny" Lindstrom, along with her parents and many other family and dear friends.
We'd like to thank all of those who helped care for her so she could stay in her home for as long as possible, along with the wonderful caregivers at her most recent home at Alpha Senior Concepts in Suamico. Their care and dedication, along with Heartland Hospice helped to preserve Mom's dignity & grace and we'll forever be grateful.
Friends may call at St. Anne Catholic Church, 221 East Main St., Lena, on Saturday Oct 31, 2020 from 9 until noon. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at the church with the Rev Felix Abano officiating. Burial will follow at St Charles Cemetery in Lena. Masks are required and will be provided if needed.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharpata.com