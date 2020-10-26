Cliff Fonder

Cliff (Clifford) Fonder, 90, of Green Bay, passed away at Emerald Bay Memory Care in Hobart on October 24, 2020. He was born December 7, 1929, in Green Bay to the late Chester and Alma Fonder. On January 3, 1948, he married Jean Ness. They were married for 50 years until her death on May 3, 1998. On June 12, 1999, he married the late Janice Larson. They were married for 19 years until her death in June 2018. For 17 years, Cliff worked as a mechanic/welder for Olson Trailer & Body Transport followed by 14 years as the head park caretaker at Pamperin Park. For over 20 years, Cliff and Jean owned and operated Fonder's Supper Club in Lakewood. Cliff had been the Trail Boss for the Paul Bunyan Snowmobile Club for 18 years. He was also the President of the Forest County Tavern League and a member of the Howard-Suamico Optimist Club and was given the award of Life Member of Optimist International. Cliff was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and snowmobile riding.He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Jim and Peggy Fonder, Green Bay; Dave and Jan Fonder, Hobart; Barbara and Carl Rider, Longmont, CO; Steve and Linda Fonder, Green Bay and Mike and Lisa Fonder, Oconto and 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren. His siblings, Roger and Reta Fonder, Chandler AZ and Jack and Donna (Fonder) McNeill, Green Bay and brother-in-law, Loren Longard along with dozens of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and spouses, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Dawn (Fonder) Slade and siblings, Edward and Marion (Fonder) Stachura and Carol (Fonder) Longard.Visitation on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay followed by a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere 54115, in memory of Cliff.DUE TO THE CURRENT PANDEMIC, THE FAMILY REQUESTS THOSE IN ATTENDANCE TO PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING.