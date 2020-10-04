Clifford Aderholdt
Wabeno - Clifford Charles Aderholdt was born June 18, 1936 to Gertrude and Henry Aderholdt in Wabeno, WI. He graduated from Wabeno High School in 1954. He married Karen Wolff on May 1, 1959 in Townsend, WI. They had 5 children and built a home in Townsend, WI.
In 1958 he earned his Bachelor in Science degree from UW Stout. While at UW Stout he started the Phi Sigma Fraternity, which he was a member of throughout his years there. He started his career in the White Lake School District as the Industrial Arts teacher in 1958. In 1967 he continued his teaching career as an Industrial Arts teacher with the Wabeno School District, his alma mater. He was a life-long learner. In 1986 he earned his Physics certification from UW River Falls. While teaching, he was part of many initiatives that advanced education. He also taught courses at Job Corp in Laona. As technology advanced, his practices advanced. His class constructed a hover craft that was presented at the state school board convention before most schools were exploring this type of curriculum. He received the Wabeno School District Teacher of the Year award in 1991 and the Wisconsin Public Instruction Teacher of the Year award in 1991-92. He retired in 1996. When asked at his retirement party why he taught for so many years, he said "Someone has to teach the kids." He continued to inspire education after retirement by teaching part time back in the White Lake School District and mentoring the new tech ed teacher.
He was a founding and active member of the McCaslin Lions club. He insured that students in the Wabeno and White Lake school districts received generous scholarships to further their education. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow award, along with an appreciation award for 50 years of service.
From 1993-2006 he spent his summers taking part in the Chief Joseph Appaloosa Historic Trail Ride. In 2005, he completed the entire 1,350 mile trek as the only Wisconsinite to do so.
He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Townsend, WI. He spearheaded the building of the new church in the early 70's as well as the next two additions. He served as an elder for many years.
Cliff's pastimes included making rocking horses for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting at "the cabin," fishing trips to Canada, raising horses, trout, and pheasants at his home away from home at Windfall Lake. And there is so much more….
Cliff is survived by his wife Karen (Wolff), of 61 years, daughters Cathleen (David) Lundgren, Jeanne (Harvey) VerHaagh, Clinton (Vickie) Aderholdt, Steven Aderholdt, brother Jerome (Carol) Aderholdt, 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his son Charles Allen Aderholdt, his parents, Gertrude (Rusch) and Henry Aderholdt, brothers George and Robert, sister Evelyn and her husband Clem Zidick, and grandson Brent (Steven) Aderholdt.
He will be sadly missed, but he has been waiting to be with his son Charlie.
As Dad would quote: "Here's the thing, I'm alright with that, but that's not the way I would have done it."
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com