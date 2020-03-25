Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Craig Robert Schmidt, 55, of Oconto, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Craig was born September 2, 1964 in Elmhurst, IL to Robert (Sue) Schmidt and Virginia Schmidt. Craig married Michele Klivickis on June 29, 1991. Craig had worked at Cruisers Yachts for many years and enjoyed joking with his colleagues. He loved to go deer hunting, camping with Michele, and spending time with his family. Craig was always there with a ready laugh and was the first to volunteer to help his family, friends or even strangers.

Craig is survived by his wife, Michele Schmidt; daughter, Taylor (Luke) Ratzburg; son, Michael Schmidt; father, Robert (Sue) Schmidt; two sisters, Kristin (Brian) Wright, Stephanie (Joe Hutchinson) Schmidt; two brothers, Randy Schmidt, Brian (Katie) Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Schmidt.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020
