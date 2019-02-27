Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrel Pagel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrel G. Pagel


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrel G. Pagel Obituary
Darrel G. Pagel

Little Suamico - Darrel G. Pagel, age 72, of Little Suamico, passed away unexpectedly from an aortic aneurysm, Friday, February 15, 2019. The oldest son of Arlington and Adella (Berth) Pagel, he was born May 18, 1946. On April 14, 1973 he married Sandy Hansen.

Darrel was a life-long farmer and loved every aspect of it. He was Oconto County Board Supervisor, Little Suamico Sanitary District Commissioner and on various church boards at Calvary Lutheran Church in Abrams. His faith was very important to him and instilled this into his children. He enjoyed road tripping all over the United States with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren go-carting, four-wheeling and attending their sporting events. He loved watching NFL football games and taking care of his dog, Gizmo.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 45 years, Sandy; his 4 daughters: Lori (Brad) Luepke, Bonduel; Lisa (Robert) Shallow, Coleman; Lana (Luke) Vandervest, Luxemburg and Lois (Justin) Ullmer, Howard. Further survived by 12 grandchildren: Sydney and Reed Luepke; Samantha, Taryn, Grant, Garret and Kyla Shallow; Wiley, Lola and Bronson Vandervest; Dane and Miles Ullmer. Also survived by a brother, Ken (Sue) Pagel; sister-in-law, Karen (Allen) Peterson; brother-in-law, Allen (Mary) Hansen; his mother-in-law, Edna Hansen, many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlington and Adella and his father-in-law, Nelsen Hansen.

Funeral services were held for Darrel at Calvary Lutheran Church, Abrams on Friday, February 22, 2019. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St.Vincent Hospital Child Life Department in memory of Darrel.

The family would like to thank St Luke's Hospital, 7th floor ICU, for the great care they gave Darrel and our family.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now