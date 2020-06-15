Deborah Lee Pogrant
Lena - Debra (Rush) Pogrant, 78, Lena, formerly of Oconto, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 14, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Brenda. She was born Aug 4, 1941 to Russell and Mildred Rush. On Oct 15, 1959, Debra married Kenneth Pogrant and together they had six children. Debra loved to play bingo and spend time with her family.
Debra is survived by her children, Jeff (Cindy) Pogrant, Wausaukee, Rick (Hope) Pogrant, Porterfield, Wendy Pogrant, Lena, Brenda (Kelly) Dellise, Lena, Lori (Dave) Seat, Oconto, Stacy (Jim) Pearson, Green Bay; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don (Edie) Rush, Oconto, James Rush, Shawano, a sister-in-law, Lois Pogrant, Marinette; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in 1987; four brothers-in-law, Jack, Carl, Bill and Bob; four sisters-in-law, Joan, Janet, Tina and Lavonne.
Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St., Oconto, on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 1 until 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Kostreva officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Oconto.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Debra's family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for their loving care and kindness.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.