Deborah Lee Pogrant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Lee Pogrant

Lena - Debra (Rush) Pogrant, 78, Lena, formerly of Oconto, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 14, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Brenda. She was born Aug 4, 1941 to Russell and Mildred Rush. On Oct 15, 1959, Debra married Kenneth Pogrant and together they had six children. Debra loved to play bingo and spend time with her family.

Debra is survived by her children, Jeff (Cindy) Pogrant, Wausaukee, Rick (Hope) Pogrant, Porterfield, Wendy Pogrant, Lena, Brenda (Kelly) Dellise, Lena, Lori (Dave) Seat, Oconto, Stacy (Jim) Pearson, Green Bay; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don (Edie) Rush, Oconto, James Rush, Shawano, a sister-in-law, Lois Pogrant, Marinette; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in 1987; four brothers-in-law, Jack, Carl, Bill and Bob; four sisters-in-law, Joan, Janet, Tina and Lavonne.

Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St., Oconto, on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 1 until 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Kostreva officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Oconto.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com

Debra's family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for their loving care and kindness.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved