Delores EndersGreen Bay - Delores Enders 78 of Green Bay passed away on November 30th, 2020. She was born to the late Herbert and Gladys Grell on August 18, 1942. She married the love of her life Gerald "Jerry" Enders on September 29, 1962. She had a passion for crafting and watching after her grandchildren.She is survived by her three children Pennie Johnson, Gerald Jr. "Joe" Enders and Dorothy "Dotti"(Roger) Taylor. Six grandsons, one brother, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald and two brothers.The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto on Friday December 5th from 9-11 AM the service will be at 11 AM with Pastor Daniel Sargent officiating. Delores will be laid to rest at the St. Johns Cemetery in Grover.