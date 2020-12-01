1/1
Delores Enders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Enders

Green Bay - Delores Enders 78 of Green Bay passed away on November 30th, 2020. She was born to the late Herbert and Gladys Grell on August 18, 1942. She married the love of her life Gerald "Jerry" Enders on September 29, 1962. She had a passion for crafting and watching after her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children Pennie Johnson, Gerald Jr. "Joe" Enders and Dorothy "Dotti"(Roger) Taylor. Six grandsons, one brother, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald and two brothers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto on Friday December 5th from 9-11 AM the service will be at 11 AM with Pastor Daniel Sargent officiating. Delores will be laid to rest at the St. Johns Cemetery in Grover.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved