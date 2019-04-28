|
|
Donald Beckendorf
Oconto - Donald J. Beckendorf, 87, Abrams, passed away December 15, 2018. He was born to the late Albert and Frieda (Wach) Beckendorf December 17, 1930 in Brookside, WI. Donald served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving is his daughter Marie Beckendorf.
He was preceded in death by his son Thomas, his sisters, Betty Hornick and Patsy Trudell.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago Street, Oconto, May 4, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 AM. Military Honors will be given by the Abrams American Legion.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019