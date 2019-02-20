|
Donald D. Williams
Oconto - Mr. Donald D. Williams, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 78. Born June 1, 1940 in Oconto, WI, he was the only child of the late Lawrence and Mildred Williams.
Raised in Northeastern Wisconsin, Don graduated from Oconto High School as valedictorian and was first chair trumpet in the band. Don received his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University in 1963 and began his career in the Naval radar field with Hughes Aircraft Corp. After several years with Hughes, he entered the Federal Civil Service field, serving as the 3D radar systems engineer with the Naval Ship Missile Systems Engineering Station in Port Hueneme, CA. In 1968, he transferred to the Naval Ship Systems Command as the Combat Control Systems Branch Head, where he participated in the design of the USS VIRGINIA, and in 1971, he moved to the USS OLIVER HAZARD PERRY as the Combat Systems Engineer. While assisting with ship design, construction, and production, he pursued his postgraduate education, earning a Master of Science Degree in Technological Management from American University. He became the Combat Systems Manager of the Saudi Naval Expansion Program in NAVSEA in 1982, and by 1986, was the manager of all NAVSEA Combat Systems FMS sales to Pacific Command and South Command countries. In 1988, Don, along with his wife, Janice and their daughter, Ashley, moved to the Eastern Shore, residing at The Greens in Melfa, VA. Don began his transfer to Wallops Island, VA and the AEGIS program, directing the activation of all Combat System equipment, and later retired as the Combat Systems Department Head and Site Manager.
Don was an active member of Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus, having served as their financial secretary for many years, and a longtime member of the Christian Businessmen's Association. Don loved spending time with his family and looked forward to boating in the summers, skiing in the winters, and vacations, especially when he got to drive. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and adored the four Labrador Retrievers he had over the years, and was very fond of his last dog, "Mousse".
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Janice Brothers Williams; their children, David Williams of Gaithersburg, MD, Jeffry Williams and his wife Susan of Chesterfield, VA, and Ashley Frederick and her husband Greg of Virginia Beach, VA; and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Lilly, Madison, Joseph, Hayden, Mackenzie, and Chelsea. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Stewart Williams.
A Memorial Mass was held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, in Onley, VA, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Rogelio L. Abadano officiating. Private interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, in Rouses Point, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.
