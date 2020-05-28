|
Donald "Donnie" Jackson
Lakewood - Donald "Donnie" L. Jackson, age 88 of Lakewood, WI passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. Donnie was born on August 4, 1931 to Wesley and Mary Jane (St. Louis) Jackson in Wabeno, WI and grew up in Lakewood, WI. He married Vay Brook of Eagle River, WI, who has been his wife, construction partner, and assistant gardener for 58 years.
Donnie served in the United States Marine Corps as a cook for the 1st Engineering Battalion in the Korean War. He was a long-time employee of the City of Glendale, WI and enjoyed 33 years of retirement. Donnie is a life member of both the Eagle River VFW and the Wabeno American Legion Post 44. He was an active member of the Hidden Bear Trail ATV Club. He enjoyed deer hunting for 75 years, as well as numerous fishing trips to Canada. Donnie was an avid fisherman, gardener, handy man, and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Donnie is lovingly remembered by his wife, Vay Jackson of Lakewood, WI; siblings, Lola Dunsirn of Surprise, AZ, and Ronald "Ronnie" (Doris) Jackson of Eagle River, WI; sister-in-law, Ilene Jenson of Granbury, TX; daughter, Linda (Bill) Smith of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren, Eric Stevens, Kimberly (Rick) Kaske; great-granddaughter, Abigail Kaske. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, June Bergerson, James "Sonny" (Fran) Jackson, Joyce (George) Woodall, Shirley (Ira) Strong, Wesley "Jack" (Rose Marie) Jackson, Miland "Dick" (Ann) Jackson; brother-in-law, Leonard Brook.
Donnie will be honored with a graveside military service by Wabeno American Legion Post 44 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Lakewood Forest Cemetery. Dates for a memorial lunch and reception are to be determined in the near future. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be sent in Donnie's honor to: Sylvan Post #44, P.O. Box 363, 4494 N. Branch Street, Wabeno, WI 54566.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from May 28 to June 3, 2020