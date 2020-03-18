|
|
Donald Lee Van Hefty
Marinette - Donald Lee Van Hefty, 77, of Marinette, passed away March 17, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Born October 13, 1942 son of the late Claude and Mildred (McAllister) Van Hefty, he graduated from Oconto High School in 1960. June 3, 1967 he married Sandra Kay Camery in Dixon, Illinois and the couple celebrated a happy 45 years of marriage. Sandra preceded him in death June 22, 2012.
Donald started his career as a communication expert for the Chicago NorthWestern Railroad and later worked as a millwright for Badger Paper Mill, then retire after 35 1/2 years.
He coached girls softball and youth football for over 20 years, and was also a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Peshtigo River Bowhunters Club. He was an avid Wisconsin sport fan, enjoyed attending car shows, sporting his 63 1/2 Ford Galaxie and his 1988 Mustang convertible . He enjoyed casino trips, deer hunting with family on his property as well as wintering in Arizona visiting Nancy and Harry Wilson.
Donald is survived by, a son Dan (Heather) Van Hefty with his sons Zachary, Cody and Tyler
Deborah (Bernie) Kowalski with son Jesse and daughter Emma
Dawn (Mark) Kowalski with daughter Michaela and son Justin.
Also survived by 2 brothers, Claude and Dick Van Hefty. He also sadly leaves behind special lady friend Carolyn Harper.
Due to the health and safety of friends and loved ones at this time
A funeral Mass will be held at a later date and announced by Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020