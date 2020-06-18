Donald R. Bender
Oconto - Donald R. Bender, 81, Oconto, passed away peacefully on Wed June 17, 2020. He was born Feb 14, 1939 in Richland County, WI to Leo and Zelma (Ambrose) Bender. Don graduated from Viola High School, Class of 1957. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. On July 21, 1962, Don was united in marriage to Carol Wobschall in Cedarburg, WI. Don was employed by Sprague Co., later Ceramite, in Grafton and Oconto. He moved to Oconto in 1989 and retired as a plant manager in 2001. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in his garden.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; three children and their spouses, Todd (Kathryn Bornac) Bender, Tamra (Dale) Carson, Tiffany (Chuck) Blohm; four grandchildren, Emerald and Adam Bender, Spencer and Mitchell Blohm; a sister, Jo Martinelli; as well as many other family members and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and many brothers.
A private family service is being planned for a later date. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery, Viola, WI.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Don's memory.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.