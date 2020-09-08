Donna LarsenSuring - As the Suring Labor Day Weekend fireworks erupted overhead, Donna Larsen, 81, passed away in her home on her own terms on September 6, 2020, surrounded by her family after a short illness.She was born in Underhill WI, March 28, 1939, the daughter of Herman Wasmund Sr. and Helen (nee Giese) Dittman. She was a member of the Gillett High Class of 1957. On September 14, 1957 she married Leon Larsen at Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Valley, where she is still a member. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2008. During her lifetime she was a homemaker, factory worker and managed a dairy farm with her husband.Donna was an active card player, enjoyed all types of dancing, baked the world's best apple pie, enjoyed way too much ice cream, kept a spotless garden, slayed thousands of bluegills, voraciously read historical romance novels, and cheered hard for the Green Bay Packers! Up until the end of her life she took daily walks and truly enjoyed life. She was lucky enough to find love a second time in life, meeting Ron Linzmeyer. They shared almost ten wonderful years building great memories each day.She is survived by her children, Dawn (Bill) Traynor, Suring; Janet (Donald) Mich, Rolla MO; Kay (Bill) Pestor, Florence; and Eric (Angie) Larsen, Sherwood; her cherished companion, Ron Linzmeyer; six grandchildren: Heather Traynor, Natalie Mich, Holly (Pat) Ksobiech, Matthew (Kayla) Mich, Samantha (Jace) Dassenko, and Tom (Anne) Pestor; and six great-grandchildren: Mason, Marissa, Audrey, Austin, William and Wyatt. She is further survived by her brother, Jerry (special friend, Rosemary Styczynski) Wasmund of Cecil; half-brothers, Rick (Kristi) Wasmund, Bill Wasmund of Burlington; and half-sister, Sharon Welsh of Union Grove; the entire Linzmeyer family; and many other family members and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband Leon, her parents Herman and Helen, and her siblings Herman Wasmund, Jr. and Isabel Wasmund; and her grandson Billy Pestor.Per her wishes, a small graveside service will be held for family at a later date, with burial in the Bethel Lutheran Church cemetery, Green Valley.The family would like to thank the great team at Unity Hospice for their kind care and support and the entire Linzmeyer family for inviting Donna into their lives during all these years.