Oconto - Doris Evrard passed away on August 5, 2019. She was born in 1926 to Max and Eve Streubel in Glidden, WI. After graduation she moved up to Oconto. She had worked at various jobs around Oconto. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. She is survived by a daughter Debra (Dave) Lasley, two grandchildren Tracy Lasley and Trista Pirlot. Two great grandchildren Noah and Allison. One brother Donald Streubel, one sister Leona Buck, one sister in law Jean Evrard and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Neil in 2005, Gregory in 2018, one brother Jerry and one sister Ilene. The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Oconto on Friday August 9th from 9-11AM. The service will be at 11 AM with Father Joel Sember officiating. Doris will be laid to rest at St. Patricks' Cemetery a later date. The family would like to thank Cottages at Meadow Lands of Oconto Falls, Alpha Senior Concepts, Unity Hospice, Lakeland Care and Dr. Cupino for their loving care and compassion for Doris. Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14, 2019