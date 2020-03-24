Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Douglas Allen Reed


1939 - 2020
Douglas Allen Reed Obituary
Douglas Allen Reed

Oconto - Douglas Allen Reed, 80, of Oconto, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born September 21, 1939 in Oconto to the late George and Agnes (Feifarek) Reed. Doug graduated from Oconto High School with the class of 1958 and NWTC for Police Science. Doug retired from Oconto Police Department in 2006. Doug married Bonnie Stock on October 6, 1962 in Oconto. He was a member of First American Lutheran Church, Oconto.

Doug is survived by his wife, Bonnie Reed; daughter, Robin (Scott) Steiner; two grandchildren, Justin Zoeller and Kaitlin (Justin Cross) Zoeller; sister, Sandra Rasmussen; brother-in-law, K.C. (Georgia) Stock; sister-in-law, Shirley Reed; and several nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters, father and mother-in-law, Cantius and Hazel Stock. Sister-in-law, Patricia Drews and nephew Todd Drews.

It was Doug's wishes that there be no services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020
