Duane Heisler
Gillett - Duane E. Heisler, age 77 of Gillett, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Duane was born on August 18, 1942 to the late Phillip and Mary (Willes) Heisler and was raised in Mountain, WI. His family moved to Milwaukee when he was a young adult and he later graduated from West Division High School in 1961. Duane taught himself to play the guitar and was in a band in his youth. A year later, Duane married Carol Lavoyne Raines on June 16, 1962. For 23 years, he worked as a foreman at Reclaimed Pallet Co. Duane and Carol then moved their family to Gillett, WI when they purchased Club 32 in the mid 1980s. After selling Club 32 in 1999, Duane began working at Carver Boats in 2000 until his retirement.
Duane was a devoted father and spent his life taking care of his family. Raising his children was his purpose in life and his pride and joy. He took great care to raise his children to be independent and self-sufficient. Duane took the time to teach his children life skills and spent time with them in the Boy Scouts of America as a scout master. He also built the family cabin in Mountain that is enjoyed to this day. When not caring for his family, Duane enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, ATVing, golfing, and camping. He entertained everyone with his stories and jokes.
Duane is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol; children, Jim (Madeline) Heisler and LaVonne (James) Schleicher; grandchildren, Nicole, Nicholas, Zachary, Bailey, and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Avaleigh, Aiden, Noah, and Thaydon; sister, Elaine (Robert) Rosner. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marvin, Phyllis, Gordon, Delores and Phillip.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hillside Assembly of God in Gillett from 10 am until 12 pm with a burial service following at Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion offered to Duane and his family in their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.