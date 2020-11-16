1/1
Earl K. Schmolinske
Earl K. Schmolinske

Shawano - Earl K. Schmolinske, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI after a six-week courageous battle with COVID-19. He was born on May 27, 1925 to the late William and Minnie (Felmer) Schmolinske in Oconto, WI.

Earl graduated from Oconto High school in 1943 and completed the Wisconsin Farmer Short Course at UW Madison. Earl was active on his family farm in Little River, receiving The Outstanding Farmer Award in 1955. He was a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, active in other farming associations, and spent 25 years as a 4H leader. Earl enjoyed driving a school bus for 14 years. Earl loved to travel and take bus trips with his companion, Marian. He was an avid Badgers fan and never missed a game on TV. Earl was active in the Lutheran Church before attending Peace United Church of Christ in Shawano. Earl loved the Saturday Farmer's Market in Shawano. He was a great cook and baker and he especially liked blueberries and rhubarb. Earl always looked forward to his evening phone calls with his friends.

Earl is survived by his companion, Marian Pauly, nieces and nephews: Mary Drees, Linda Matilla, Wayne Mattila, Bill Schmolinske and their families; a special great niece Brooke Schmolinske and special friends: Doug, Roger, George, Joan, Myrtle Gayhart, Tammy Bredeck and Marcha Hill.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; brother Elroy (Adella) Schmolinske and sister Jean (John) Mattila.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, no visitation or funeral services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Earl will be entombed on Friday, November 20th at 11 AM in the Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Green Bay, with Pastor Lew Worthington officiating. Cards and condolences may be sent to Marian or be directed to Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, www.newcomergreenbay.com.

Marian and Earl's family would like to thank Tammy, Brooke, Marcha and Myrtle for their help and support throughout this journey. A warm thank you to the staff at The Cottages for the great care they provided Earl.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 25, 2020.
