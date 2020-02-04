|
|
Earl Schmit
Oconto - Earl Schmit, 92, of Oconto, passed away Monday, February 3rd, 2020 peacefully with family by his side. He was born July 11, 1927 in the Town of Little River to the late Louis and Agnes Schmit. He was drafted into the Army in 1945 until 1947. Earl Married the former Donna Marquardt in July of 1949 and resided in the Town of Little River. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors including hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and gardening. Earl also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family. He was very talented in woodworking and could repair anything from vehicles to farm equipment. Earl also dabbled in wine making. Earl worked as a carpenter and was a member of Union 1146 of Green Bay for 65 years. He also farmed on the side. Earl retired in 1989. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren.
Earl is survived by his wife, Donna, of 70 years; six children, Jody Milquette, Jesse (Jeanne) Schmit, Sharon (Gary) VanDenHeuvel, Steven (Pam) Schmit, Diane Marohl, and Mike (Pam) Schmit. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Howard, Robert, and Eugene; 3 sisters, Martha Netzer, Jeanette (Jack) Bergner, and Bertha (Joe) Daul.
Private services will be held. The Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020