Edith "Edie" Williquette
Edith "Edie" Williquette

Oconto - Edith "Edie" Ann Williquette, 70, Oconto, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Her fiancé and best friend, Bruce VanNorman was at her side. Edie Was born February 13, 1950 to the late Alfred and Frances (Rosenberg) Williquette. Edith loved to paint, knit, crocheted, and draw. Her loving ways toward family and friends will be greatly missed by all and her loving pet Buddy. A person with a wonderful sense of humor and spunk.

"Edie" is survived by her fiance, Bruce VanNorman; daughter, Crystal (Jim) Williquette; daughters-in-law, Angie (Murray) Mehlhouse and Ashley (Joel) Betancourt; grandchildren, Dominick, Dakota, Dalton, Reese, Jacob, Alanis, Joel Jr., and Kayden; brothers, Al "Sparky" (Linda) Williquette, John Sr. (Dixie) Williquette, Kevin Williquette, Joan (Joe) Ribbens; numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Calvin Rosenberg; sons, Jesse and Cody Williquette; sister, Edith Elaine Williquette; brothers, Larry (Grace) Williquette, David Rosenberg; nephew, Michael Williquette; niece, Tammy Lynn Williquette and pet, Boomer.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
