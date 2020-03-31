|
Ernst C. Alsteen
Town of Lena - Ernest Charles Alsteen Jr., 78, Town of Lena, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Mar 24, 2020 in the same house he was born in. He was born Feb 17, 1941 to Ernest and Lorraine Alsteen in Lena. He attended and graduated from Lena High School. Jr. enjoyed animals and was a dairy and beef farmer all of his life. He raised and logged with horses and became good friends with many of the Amish community. Ernest was constantly active and enjoyed attending auctions, visiting neighbors, making maple syrup, and instructing younger farmers and loggers. Jr. was an avid hunter and enjoyed fox, coyote, and raccoon hunting with friends and his prize-winning hounds. He looked forward to deer hunting with family and friends and stories shared at deer camp. Jr. attended Grover community church and helped many others in need.
He is survived by his sisters Jacqueline and Marlene.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lorraine; his sisters Marianne, Louis, and Darlene, and a brother Francis.
A private burial was at St. Charles Cemetery in Lena.
A private burial was at St. Charles Cemetery in Lena.
