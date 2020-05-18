|
|
Ernst "Ernie" W. Reinhardt, Jr.
Green Bay - Ernst "Ernie" W. Reinhardt, Jr., 95, Green Bay resident, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1924 in Sheboygan to the late Ernst and Bernetta (Mondloch) Reinhardt, Sr. On June 26, 1946 he married Patricia Wenzel in Sheboygan, she preceded him in death on September 29, 2018. The union was blessed with one son, William "Billy" Reinhardt, who preceded him in death far too young. He served his county in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Ernie was a world traveler, visiting over 54 counties with Patricia. He and Patricia worked together, fixing up and selling homes, moving over 60 times. Ernie loved to ride his Harley Davidson and was 87 years old when he stopped. Ernie was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Green Bay.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty (David) Bunnell, Woodburn, OR; and Mary Radtke, Bonduel; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, spouse and son, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Fuchs.
Per Ernie's request, there will be no formal funeral service. Ernie was laid to rest in the Town of Lena Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the Emerald Bay Memory Care staff and Heartland Hospice for their care of Ernie during his last days.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from May 18 to May 27, 2020