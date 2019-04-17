|
Eugene Otto
Townsend - Eugene R. Otto, 92, of Townsend, WI passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Florence Heath Services, Florence. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Wabeno, with Pastor Dennis Larson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to time of services. Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019