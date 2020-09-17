Faye M. Hearley
Oconto - Mrs. Francis (Faye M.) Hearley, 85, Oconto, passed away on Sept 16, 2020 at an area nursing home. She was born Dec 14, 1934 in Oconto to Ernest and Evelyn (DeKeuster) Hanson. On July 4, 1955, Faye was united in marriage to Francis Hearley at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Stiles. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2000. Faye was employed at Great Lakes Shoe factory and Unlimited Services, retiring in 2004 at age 71 years young. Though she dealt with RA all of adult life, she always said "Don't slow down" and she certainly did not. Faye enjoyed gardening and cooking with no recipes needed. Her baked treats always made her the "favorite" aunt to her many nieces and nephews. In her younger days, she also enjoyed trips to the outdoor theatre to watch the latest Elvis Presley movies. Faye was a member of Holy Trinity Parish.
Faye is survived by a sister, Lucille Schneider, Oconto; A brother, Jerry (Doris) Hanson, Oconto; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Linda) Hearley, Abrams, Gene Deprey, Oconto Falls; a sister-in-law, Anita Hearley, Oconto; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis; two brothers-in-law, Franklin and Bernard; and two sisters-in-law, Marlene and Pat.
Services were held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto on Saturday Sept 19, 2020 with the Rev Francis Nusi officiating. Burial was in Oconto Catholic Cemetery.
A special word of thanks to Unity Hospice and the caregivers at The Bay at Oconto for all of their care and concern for Faye and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Unity Hospice or Oconto Humane Society to support Faye's love of animals.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
.