Frances "Fran" Ahnen
Frances "Fran" Ahnen

Oconto - Mrs. Frances "Fran" Ahnen, 92, Oconto passed away Mon. Nov. 9, 2020 at an area hospital. She was born Nov. 25, 1927 in Oconto to Charles and Ellen Tappa. Fran graduated from Oconto High School. After high school, she was united in marriage to Anthony Ahnen at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oconto on Sept 13, 1958 and they just celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Fran was employed by First National Bank in Oconto for 43 years until her retirement. In her free time, Fran enjoyed bowling for over 30 years and her teams won many trophies. She was also an avid reader of love story novels. . Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and whenever family could gather. Fran was a member of Holy Trinity Parish for many years.

Fran is survived by her husband, Anthony; her five boys and their spouses, Dennis and Julie Ahnen, Madison, Mike and Lori Ahnen, Green Bay, Jim and Cathy Ahnen, Green Bay, Gary Ahnen, Oconto, David Ahnen, Green Bay; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Megan, Elizabeth, Cailin, and Ethan; as well as other family and many friends.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and a brother.

Services were held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Oconto, on Sat Nov. 14, 2020 with the Rev. Francis Nusi officiating. Burial followed at Oconto Catholic Cemetery.

Fran's family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staffs at The Bay at Oconto and St. Vincent Hospital for all of their care and compassion for Fran and her family.

Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
NOV
14
Burial
Oconto Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
