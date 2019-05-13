|
Francis Doulet
DePere - Francis G. Doulet, DePere, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rennes, DePere. Francis was born in Chateau-Thierry, France to the late Marcel and Alice (Roussat) Doulet. He married Barbara Lane on June 21, 1975. Francis owned and operated the Chez Doulet Restaurant for fourteen years and then worked in San Jose, CA, as an Executive Chef for twelve years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, lotto scratchers, and friendly gambling. Francis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with family, until his health intervened.
Francis is survived by his wife, Barbara Doulet; daughter, Michelle (Terry) Bostwick; son, Anthony "Tony" Doulet, DePere; three sisters, Marie Noelle Young, Nicole Doulet, AnneMarie (Jean) Touriny; two grandchildren, Kadynn and Devon Bostwick. He was preceded in death by a brother, Guy Doulet; and three sisters, Francoise Chiquet, Jacqueline Koch and Michelle Doulet.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home with the Deacon Mike Vander Bloomen officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from May 13 to May 22, 2019