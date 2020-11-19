1/1
Frederick Delzer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Delzer

Stiles - Frederick E Delzer, 74 of Stiles, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at Rennes East in Peshtigo, with his daughter at his side. Freddy was born September 12th, 1946 in Green Bay, WI to the late Ervin and Lorraine "Toots" (Byng)Delzer. He grew up in Abrams, WI, later moving to Stiles, WI. Freddy graduated from Oconto Falls High School then went onto serve in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He worked as a Construction Labor and Cement Finisher till his retirement. He was a state level trap shooter and spent many years shooting and helping other to learn the sport. Freddy was a member of Rolling Thunder Chapter 3, where he cherished the company of his fellow military family. He loved hunting and fishing. He looked forward to deer hunting camp (The Stool Sitters) with family and friends every year and celebrated 70 years at deer camp in 2018. Freddy loved his grandchildren and many cousins that he thought of as his sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.

Freddy is survived by a Daughter Mitzer(Tim) Delzer-Harnois; two grandchildren Ryder and Colden Harnois. He was preceded in death by ex-wife, Marlene Peterson and special friend Linda Bell.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 2:30 to 5:30pm Monday, November 30th, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted at 5:30pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net

Special thank you to the staff of Rennes East for the quality care of Freddy for the past 2 ½ years






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:30 - 05:30 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved