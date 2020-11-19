Frederick Delzer
Stiles - Frederick E Delzer, 74 of Stiles, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at Rennes East in Peshtigo, with his daughter at his side. Freddy was born September 12th, 1946 in Green Bay, WI to the late Ervin and Lorraine "Toots" (Byng)Delzer. He grew up in Abrams, WI, later moving to Stiles, WI. Freddy graduated from Oconto Falls High School then went onto serve in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He worked as a Construction Labor and Cement Finisher till his retirement. He was a state level trap shooter and spent many years shooting and helping other to learn the sport. Freddy was a member of Rolling Thunder Chapter 3, where he cherished the company of his fellow military family. He loved hunting and fishing. He looked forward to deer hunting camp (The Stool Sitters) with family and friends every year and celebrated 70 years at deer camp in 2018. Freddy loved his grandchildren and many cousins that he thought of as his sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.
Freddy is survived by a Daughter Mitzer(Tim) Delzer-Harnois; two grandchildren Ryder and Colden Harnois. He was preceded in death by ex-wife, Marlene Peterson and special friend Linda Bell.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 2:30 to 5:30pm Monday, November 30th, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted at 5:30pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
Special thank you to the staff of Rennes East for the quality care of Freddy for the past 2 ½ years