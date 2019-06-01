|
|
Gene Krause
Pound - Gene S. Krause, 78, of Green Bay, formerly of Pound, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, May 30, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born to the late Sylvester and Bernice (Brooks) Krause January 13, 1941. Gene married the former Mary Westphal July 29, 1961 at Hillside Assembly of God Church, Gillett. He worked at Fort Howard Paper Company until retiring after 31 years. Gene enjoyed golfing, bowling, collecting coins and playing cards.
Surviving are his wife Mary, 2 sons, David (Vicki) Krause, Ken (Jane) Krause, 1 daughter, Kathy Krause, 6 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, 1 brother, Gerald (Pam) Krause, 3 sisters, Judy (John) Leslie, Joann (Randy) Dodd, Gloria (Claude) Keshemberg, a sister-in-law, Sharon Krause and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Krause.
The family will greet relatives and friends at First Baptist Church, Pound, Tuesday, June 4th from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM with Pastor Jonnie Sharp officiating. Gene will be placed to rest at First Baptist Cemetery, Pound. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from June 1 to June 5, 2019