Services
Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman
235 E. Main Street P.O. Box 241
Coleman, WI 54112
920-897-3035
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pound, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pound, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Krause


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene Krause Obituary
Gene Krause

Pound - Gene S. Krause, 78, of Green Bay, formerly of Pound, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, May 30, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born to the late Sylvester and Bernice (Brooks) Krause January 13, 1941. Gene married the former Mary Westphal July 29, 1961 at Hillside Assembly of God Church, Gillett. He worked at Fort Howard Paper Company until retiring after 31 years. Gene enjoyed golfing, bowling, collecting coins and playing cards.

Surviving are his wife Mary, 2 sons, David (Vicki) Krause, Ken (Jane) Krause, 1 daughter, Kathy Krause, 6 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, 1 brother, Gerald (Pam) Krause, 3 sisters, Judy (John) Leslie, Joann (Randy) Dodd, Gloria (Claude) Keshemberg, a sister-in-law, Sharon Krause and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Krause.

The family will greet relatives and friends at First Baptist Church, Pound, Tuesday, June 4th from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM with Pastor Jonnie Sharp officiating. Gene will be placed to rest at First Baptist Cemetery, Pound. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from June 1 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now