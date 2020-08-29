Gerald BakeOconto - Gerald Andrew Bake, 86, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay, due to complications from cancer. Gerald was born June 26, 1934 to Evelyn (Kasbaum) and Albert Bake and was a farmer and resident of the Town of Little River his whole life. Gerald served in the US Army from 1959 to 1960, 1960 to 1965 US Army Reserves and was honorably discharged. He worked the family homestead raising and milking a healthy herd and farming the crop land. Gerald always kept his tractors and machinery running well with his mechanical knowledge and spent many hours helping neighbors out with repairs too. He retired from milking cows at age 75 but continued to help out with field work whenever he had the opportunity. Gerald always had time for a good conversation when family, friends and neighbors stopped in. He looked forward to being outside on his lawn mower keeping the yard in shape all summer, keeping his bird feeders filled to enjoy watching the birds and especially feeding and keeping an eye on his special kitties every day. Survivors include three sisters, Carol Loberger of Oconto Falls, Donna (Lee) Volk of Oconto and Betty Podoski of Coleman; one uncle, Lee (Ann Marie) Kasbaum of Pensaukee; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Albert; brother-in-law, Andrew Podoski; aunts, uncles and cousins.The family extends our sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for the care that was given to Gerald. Services will be held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Oconto, WI on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with service following at 11:00 am. Pastor Duncan Ross officiating. Burial will be in the Oconto Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Due to Covid-19 masks are required along with physical distancing.