Gerald E. Schultz
Little Suamico - Gerald E. Schultz, 73, Little Suamico, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, following a short illness. The son of the late Elmer A. and Rose (Kozlowski) Schultz was born May 5, 1947, in Green Bay and grew up in Abrams. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Oconto Falls High School. He was a US Army veteran, serving from 1966-1968 in Korea. Jerry met the love of his life, Sharon (Matuszewski) Revolinski at the local gas station in 1978. The couple dated for many years and finally tied the knot on May 1, 2010.
Schultzy was a dump truck driver for Peters Concrete for 43 years, and retired in November 2013. Jerry liked taking care of his yard, feeding the birds, and going on long rides in his pick-up truck. He enjoyed going to car shows with his 1982 red Buick Riviera and drinking an occasional brown shorty with his friends. Jerry especially enjoyed going out to dinner at supper clubs up north and knew where to find the best dinners.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his step-daughter, Tamra Lea Revolinski, Williamstown, KY; his step-grandchildren: Donald John Revolinski III and Marie Rose Revolinski; two brothers: Larry (Betty) Schultz, Little Suamico and David (Betsy) Schultz, Sobieski; one sister, Darlene (Dan) Busch, Suamico; his mother-in-law, Arlene Matuszewski; Sharon's siblings: Buster (Berta) Matuszewski, Sobieski, Pat Bastian, Brookside, Terri (Mike) VanDomelen, Sherwood; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Roger Schultz; father-in-law, Leo Matuszewski; step-son, Donald (Chief) Revolinski II; brother-in-law, Howard Bastian; and best friend, Ed Borzych.
Private family services will be held at Marnocha Funeral Home. A public Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.
The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital 8th Floor nurses and physicians, Dr. Lawton and the nurses at the VA Dialysis Center in Green Bay, and Unity Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Jerry.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Schultz family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com