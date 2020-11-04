1/2
Gerald E. Schultz
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald E. Schultz

Little Suamico - Gerald E. Schultz, 73, Little Suamico, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, following a short illness. The son of the late Elmer A. and Rose (Kozlowski) Schultz was born May 5, 1947, in Green Bay and grew up in Abrams. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Oconto Falls High School. He was a US Army veteran, serving from 1966-1968 in Korea. Jerry met the love of his life, Sharon (Matuszewski) Revolinski at the local gas station in 1978. The couple dated for many years and finally tied the knot on May 1, 2010.

Schultzy was a dump truck driver for Peters Concrete for 43 years, and retired in November 2013. Jerry liked taking care of his yard, feeding the birds, and going on long rides in his pick-up truck. He enjoyed going to car shows with his 1982 red Buick Riviera and drinking an occasional brown shorty with his friends. Jerry especially enjoyed going out to dinner at supper clubs up north and knew where to find the best dinners.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his step-daughter, Tamra Lea Revolinski, Williamstown, KY; his step-grandchildren: Donald John Revolinski III and Marie Rose Revolinski; two brothers: Larry (Betty) Schultz, Little Suamico and David (Betsy) Schultz, Sobieski; one sister, Darlene (Dan) Busch, Suamico; his mother-in-law, Arlene Matuszewski; Sharon's siblings: Buster (Berta) Matuszewski, Sobieski, Pat Bastian, Brookside, Terri (Mike) VanDomelen, Sherwood; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Roger Schultz; father-in-law, Leo Matuszewski; step-son, Donald (Chief) Revolinski II; brother-in-law, Howard Bastian; and best friend, Ed Borzych.

Private family services will be held at Marnocha Funeral Home. A public Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.

The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital 8th Floor nurses and physicians, Dr. Lawton and the nurses at the VA Dialysis Center in Green Bay, and Unity Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Jerry.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Schultz family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 2, 2020
Had the pleasure of working with Jerry for 21 years at Peters. It was always enjoyable to cross paths with Jerry over the course of the work day. Not even once, in 21 years, can I remember leaving our conversations with a negative thought or feeling about anything or anyone. I appreciate your loss Sharon as Schultzy was key testament to the success of Peters Concrete.
Ken Soquet
November 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sheri McGlone
Friend
November 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.I’m so sorry to hear about Jerry, Sharon. Let God put his arms around you and the sorrowful time. Pepper
Pepper Davis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved