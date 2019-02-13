|
Gerald "Jerry" "JD" Edward Doucha
Lakewood - Gerald "Jerry" "JD" Edward Doucha, age 79, of Lakewood died at his home on Friday, January 25, 2019.
JD was born October 4, 1939 in Antigo to the late Edward John and Eleanor Cecelia (Tatro) Doucha.
He attended St. John Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of Antigo High School and the Antigo Business College
JD worked for Gambles and Transamerica Broadcasting. He and his business partner Dick Hubatch later opened Northern Homes a manufactured homes sales lot south of Antigo, he operated that business for 29 years. Together they also developed West Park Estates, a 60 home site for manufactured housing. Upon retirement he continued to work part time.
JD served in the Army National Guard from 1961 until 1975. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church and Saint Mary's of the Lakes, where he occasionally served as an usher.
JD was very social and well liked. He enjoyed his regular visits to local spots for the "shake of the day". He also enjoyed making and selling drink "tip ups". He liked to keep the racoons, birds, rabbits and other animal friends well fed. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. An interesting and fun pastime that he discovered was finding phone numbers in the serial numbers of one-dollar bills. Word searches and Wheel of Fortune were also favorite enjoyments.
Survivors include his sister Betty (Bob) MacIntosh of Lakewood.
In addition to his parents, JD was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary.
Mass of Christian Burial was be held on Wednesday, January 30 at 11:00 AM at St. John Catholic Church. Reverend Charles Hoffmann will officiate. Visitation was Tuesday January 29 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, with a parish wake service at 6:00 PM, and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the service in Hoffmann Hall at St. John Catholic Church. Interment was in Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Friends may visit online at www.strasserrollerfh.com.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019