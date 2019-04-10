|
Geraldine Young
Townsend - Geraldine Alice Young (Scheel), who's deepest desire was only to make everyone around her happy, passed onto a more peaceful place on April 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Green Bay, WI. Gerri survived a challenging childhood. After graduation from West Milwaukee High School, she travelled to Augsburg, Germany where she lived for a year and accumulated stories she would share for the rest of her life. Gerri had four loves of her life - "my guys" as she'd say. The first arrived in 1973 when her son Ross was born. She cherished her relationship with Ross, and worked tirelessly for his happiness. Five long years later, she met the second love of her life, Don. Don introduced her to excitement and happiness she never before experienced and added joy to both her and Ross's lives. Gerri experienced a rare true love with Don, she cherished every moment with him, and was never afraid to express her affection for him. The third came only a few years later in 1982, with the birth of her second son Aaron. She showered affection upon Aaron and Ross, only wanted for their success and happiness, and was immensely proud of the men they became. The last love of her life showed up in 2007, with Murphy the Dog. She showered blankets of love upon Murphy, who returned the love to her in even bigger quantities. Her career was incredibly important to her. She loved working with Tom and Jeff at Legacy Capital Partners in Milwaukee, WI. She worked as an Operations Manager, and cared tremendously about her role there. She considered her workmates family, and spoke of them as fondly as she did her own family. After retiring from Legacy Capital Partners in 2006, she began making greeting cards as a hobby, which turned into her second career. The cards she made brought joy and console to others, which brought joy to her own life. Her favorite activities revolved around being with her family while taking full advantage of the forests around Townsend, WI. She loved walking through the woods with Murphy, enjoying the trilliums. She found great joy in going on scooter and ATV rides, especially during blackberry season, where she would find secret hotspots of blackberries. She also loved going camping with Don and Murphy to the local parks, Madeline Island, and a cross country road trip touring Colorado, the Tetons, and Glacier Park. Some of her favorite meals she had at Karla's Kountry Kitchen in Townsend, and The Big Easel Bistro in Wabeno. Gerri found great solace and empathy with her sister Jackie. They spoke many times a day to share both their joys and sorrows with compassion and empathy. They visited each other as often as they could, and loved and cared for each other deeply. She was also extremely fond of Aaron's wife Becky, whom she loved to share crafting ideas with, and shop for any elephant-related item she could gift to Becky, to express her deep love for her. She is survived by her husband Donald Young, sons Ross and Aaron (Becky), sister Jackie Jaquish (Scheel), and Murphy the Dog. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Townsend Town Hall, 16564 Elm St. Townsend, 54175. Donation may be made in Gerri's name to the "Christian Thrift Store", Wabeno, 4541 N Branch St. Wabeno, 54566. Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019