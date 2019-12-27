Services
1937 - 2019
Mountain - Glen E. Wichman, age 82 of Mountain, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Glen was born on January 8, 1937 to the late Almond and Lorinda (Rohm) Wichman. He served his country in the National Guard. On February 23, 1957, Glen married Janice Blohm in Seymour. Glen loved carpentry and was a gifted carpenter. He worked as a carpenter and served as the foreman on many large construction jobs across the country. In his younger years, Glen enjoyed walking on stilts in numerous parades, including the Mardi Gras Parade and Suring Parade. Glen also enjoyed going out with Janice and meeting their friends for happy hour, taking care of their house and yard, and supporting and loving their children at all times.

Glen is survived by his 2 sons, Kent (Sharon) Wichman of Clintonville and Todd (Janell) Wichman of Mountain; daughter, Penny (Jim) Berg of Suring; 7 grandchildren, Steven, Jason, Dana, Bobby Jo, Alyssa, Bethany and Kimberly; 9 great-grandchildren, KayLee, Juliana, Jensen, Sawyer, Gunner, Jenavae, Finley, Leelynn and Liam; a brother, Donald (Beverly) Wichman; a sister-in-law, Marion Wichman. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; brother, Eugene Wichman.

Per Glen's wishes, no services will be held. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
