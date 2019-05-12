Services
Gloria Adams


Gloria Adams

1934 - 2019
Gloria Adams Obituary
Mrs. Gloria Adams, 84, of Oconto, died peacefully Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at Woodlands of Oconto.

The former Gloria Joyce Roewe was born November 8, 1934, in Oconto to Frank and Loretta (Neumeier) Roewe. She was a graduate of Oconto High School. Gloria married Charles Robert "Bob" Adams February 21, 1955. They resided in Oconto where they raised their two sons and two daughters. Gloria provided childcare in their home and was trusted by many families as the finest provider in the Oconto area. The children that she cared for loved her dearly.

She was a member of First American Lutheran Church, Oconto. Gloria was an excellent cook. She loved having friends over for meals and in later years found much enjoyment in hosting garage parties.

She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sons, Randy Adams of Waukesha and Fred Adams of Oconto. Also surviving are a grandson, Andrew (Jennifer) Gering of Abrams; a great-grandchild; nieces, Dian, Rose Anne and Nancy; a nephew, William; seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding Gloria in death were her parents; her husband, Bob on September 5, 2011; daughters, Kathy Lyn Adams and Joyce Ann Adams; a sister, Dolores; a brother, Buddy and her beloved canine, Max.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, Oconto. A family friend, Pastor Dean Good will officiate. Burial will follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Homes. Raymond B. Ackerman, Jr., Funeral Director (563) 659-3938.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from May 12 to May 15, 2019
