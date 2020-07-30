James M. "Jim" Lukas
Lena - James "Jim" M. Lukas, 79, of rural Lena, passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at St Mary's hospital in Green Bay from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Lukas was born in a log cabin in Gilman, WI on Apr 22, 1941 to Peter and Harriet (Filopowicz) Lukasiewicz. The family moved to the Thorp, WI area where they dairy farmed.
Lukas graduated from Thorp High School, Class of 1959, and then attended U.W.-River Falls where he studied political science and sociology. He served for a time as the president of the River Falls Young Dems and had the honor of meeting future President John F. Kennedy during a campaign stop in 1960. Fast forward to fall of 2012; he had the honor of meeting and shaking hands with President Barack Obama at his campaign stop in Green Bay.
Lukas was hired by the U.S.D.A.-Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, (ASCS), in 1963 to manage the Oconto County Office. Over the years, he also trained many future county office managers in the State of Wisconsin and nationwide. He was highly regarded by his U.S.D.A. peers and staff and the farmers whom he served. Lukas retired in 2001.
Lukas served as the President of the Lena School Board and was a member of The Lena Lions Club, The Elks Club and both the Five Corners and Oconto Sportsman's Clubs.
In 1988, he married Gayle Tonn of Peshtigo. She survives him as well as his son, Paul Lukas, Oconto; his daughter, Chris (Kevin) Cherney, De Pere; their daughter, Leslie Lukas (Joe Smith), St. Paul, MN; four grandsons, Dylan Lukas and Lukas, Ben and Sam Cherney. He is further survived by a sister, Patricia (Jerry) Bennington; Marshfield; a brother, Robert Lukas, Thorp; in-laws, Laurel and Rod Hoeth, Stevens Point, Donna Tonn, Peshtigo; as well as several nieces and nephews. Lastly, his beloved Chocolate Lab, Tully.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Peter (Maxine) Lukas and a brother-in-law, Dale Tonn.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held. The family hopes to hold a Celebration of Life Service on a later date.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
The family wishes to thank the medical staffs at St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for their care and concern. They would also like to thank Jim's dear friends, Dick Olson, Billy Leigh, Dave Diehlmann and Chuck Comins for their kindness and patience in helping Jim still pursue his hunting and fishing hobbies through his struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Jim's family knows of his only one regret and that was he is unable to cast his ballot for Joe Biden in November.