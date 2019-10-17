|
James "Mo" Motiff
Oconto Falls - James "Mo" Motiff, 70, Oconto Falls, died Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer. He was born February 1, 1949 in Green Bay to Albert and Valeria (Kutska) Motiff. Mo grew up in the Duck Creek area and graduated from Bayport High School. As a young man, he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
On May 18, 1991 he married Barbara Knute in Green Bay. Mo lived in the area for most of his life where he was a heavy equipment operator for Daanen & Jansen for many years. He was a proud and active member of River Island Golf Club in Oconto Falls and was well known for his famous booyah.
Survivors include four stepchildren, Roxanne (David), Denise (Lorenzo), John and Jim; one grandchild, Paul and great-grandchild Seth; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife "Barbie" in 2010 and his beloved feline friends.
A service of remembrance will be held 1:30pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Steel Moose.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Oconto Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 241, Oconto, WI 54153.
Mo would like to thank his stepson John for fulfilling his end of life wishes as well as good friends Carrie and Stephie for the care and concern given Mo when he needed it.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019