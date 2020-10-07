1/2
James T. "Jim" Albert
1958 - 2020
James "Jim" T. Albert

Oconto Falls - James "Jim" T. Albert, 62, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Sunday afternoon, October 4, 2020 at St. Clare Memorial Hospital. He was born August 29, 1958 in Oconto Falls to Steve F. and Donna (Schenk) Albert Sr. Jim attended Gillett Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1976. Following graduation, he served in the US Navy for four years on Aircraft Carrier Midway as a boiler technician before ending his military obligations in 1982. Following his honorable discharge, Jim returned to the area where he farmed and also worked at one time for United Airlines as an A & P mechanic. He was currently employed with Marinette Marine. Jim will be fondly remembered as a wildlife enthusiast and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors are his mother, Donna Albert; five brothers, Steve A. Jr., Michael (Cindy) and Edward all of Oconto Falls; Robert (Teresa), Augusta, KS; Paul (Bernadette), Tomahawk; one sister, Kathleen (Robert) Spreeman, Peshtigo; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Steve in 2007, an infant sister Lynn, his paternal grandparents John and Mary Albert and his maternal grandparents Blaine and Lillian (Martin Skowlund) Schenk.

Due to current COVID concerns, private visitation and services were held at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Burial, with military honors, took place in Evergreen Cemetery, Oconto.

The Albert family would like to thank the Oconto County Sheriff's Department, Gillett Ambulance Squad and St. Clare Memorial Hospital for their quick response, efforts and consideration shown our family.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
