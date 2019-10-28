Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Oconto - Jeanne O'Harrow (Sowle), 72, Oconto, formerly of Oconto Falls, died Friday, October 25, 2019 with her family present. The youngest of five children of Thomas C. and Mary (Padden) Tait Sr. was born March 10, 1947 in Oconto Falls. Jeanne attended St. Anthony Elementary School and graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1965. She went on to attend cosmetology school in Madison.

On January 25, 1969 she married Timothy O'Harrow and they had two children together and also ran the O'Harrow farm for 30 years. Jeanne also worked as an aide for the Oconto Falls Public Schools for many years. On January 17, 2015 she married Garner Sowle in Oconto. Jeanne loved to garden and developed an extensive garden of Hostas at their residence in Oconto.

Survivors are her husband, Garner "Tarz" Sowle, Megan (husband Todd Willer) O'Harrow; Joel (Ginny) O'Harrow; two sisters, Mary Miller and Claudette (Steve) Prenger; two brothers, Tom Jr. (Jane) and John (Barb) Tait; eight grandchildren, Colin, Nathan, Emily and Linnea Willer; Benjamin, Owen, Sullivan and Gannon O'Harrow; six nephews and three nieces, Tim (special friend Kelly) Rentmeester, Mike (Cherish) Rentmeester; Andy (Amy) Tait, Brian (Meg) Tait, Peter (Liz) Tait, Robert (Naomi) Tait; Jennifer (James) Sowinski, Allison Tait and Kate (John) Vergeront; Garner's four children, Glen (Bonnie), Steve (Judy) and Russell Sowle and Currie (Kevin) Dolata.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one niece Patti Rentmeester.

Visitation will be held after 10am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service at 2pm Saturday. Burial will follow on the Tait family plot in St. Anthony Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2019
