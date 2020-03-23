Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Jeremy Aerts


1974 - 2020
Jeremy Aerts Obituary
Jeremy Aerts

Lt. Suamico - Jeremy P. Aerts, 45, Lt. Suamico, passed away. Jeremy was born November 18, 1974 in Oconto to Carol Lentz and James (Sandy) Aerts. Jeremy served as Captain for the Pensaukee Fire Department with 30 years of service. He dreamed of travel and visited Alaska, New Zealand and traveled Route 66. Jeremy loved old tractor and car shows, the Brewers, going to stock car races, especially small dirt tracks, and built his own go cart track. Jeremy always said " I got big plans."

Jeremy is survived by his mother, Carol Lentz; father, James (Sandy) Aerts; brother, Pat (Kate) Aerts; niece and nephew, Emily Aerts, Joseph Aerts. He was preceded in death by step-dad, Ray Lentz; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Beatrice Bartels; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Fern Aerts.

Due to Corona virus services are private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to local animal shelter.

A special thank you to Critter Sitters in Phillips, WI
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 23 to Apr. 1, 2020
