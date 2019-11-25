|
Jerry LaViolette
Shawano - Jerry L. LaViolette, age 79, of Shawano, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Jerry was born March 27, 1940 in Oconto to the late Clarence and Carol (Christensen) LaViolette. Jerry graduated from Oconto High School in 1958. On May 1, 1965 he married Joyce Kozlowski in Little Suamico. Together the couple raised two children. Jerry served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1963 - 1969. He graduated from NWTC and worked as an accountant for Super Valu Stores for several years in Green Bay and in Bismarck, North Dakota. In 1978, Jerry opened his own accounting business in Shawano, retiring in 2006. He was active in the Wisconsin Association of Accountants, serving on the board of directors for six years, with a one-year term as president. Jerry advocated the accreditation of accountants in the state association while he was a member of W.A.A. He received the designations Accredited Business Accountant and IRS Enrolled Agent. Jerry also served a one-year term on an accounting committee for the National Society of Accountants.
Jerry and Joyce enjoyed camping and watching their children and grandchildren grow up. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, especially to the Southwest. Jerry's other interests included photography, genealogy, and Bowling. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano.
Jerry is survived by: his wife, Joyce; a son, Mike (Lori) LaViolette of Glenwood, Iowa; a daughter, Christine (Chad) Hoffman of Shawano; two grandchildren, Ryan and Morgan LaViolette of Glenwood, Iowa; one brother, Douglas (Rene) LaViolette of Green Bay; two sisters, Sue (Duane) LeTourneau of Oconto and Connie (Bob) Wendt of Cecil; and a brother-in-law John Rogers of Fairfax, Virginia. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Hilda Kozlowski; a sister Joan Rogers; and a nephew, Brian LaViolette.
A memorial mass for Jerry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano with Fr. Scott Valentyn officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Jerry's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Paiser's Oak Haven in Shawano for the wonderful care they provided to Jerry.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4, 2019