Jill Hull
Green Bay - Jill Hull, age 77 of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1943 to the late Rev. John A. and Janet M. (Murphy) Wagner in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1961. Later that same year, Jill was awarded Ms. Congeniality in the Wisconsin Beauty Pageant and went on to be a chaperone to Terry Meeuwsen, the 1973 Miss America winner. Jill became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1962 and was a longtime employee of Equifax, performing physicals for prospective policy holders. Over the course of her nursing career, she also had the opportunity to perform physicals on several Packers players, as well! On June 22, 1996 Jill married Kim Hull at First United Methodist Church in Green Bay. She loved to dance and was an accomplished pianist and vocalist, performing for several area churches. Jill was passionate about her volunteer work at Bellin Hospital where she greeted patients with her warm, welcoming smile and calming presence. She was a good sport about sailing with Kim, and loved her three Shelties: Laddie, Casey and Coby. Jill enjoyed time spent with her family and she will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Kim Hull; her children, Brent (Laura) Bond, Green Bay and Jodi (Tom) Warren, Green Bay; her stepchildren, Rena (John) Levitt, Bainbridge Island, WA, Kami (Rene Phillipe) Hull, Austin, TX and Megan (Matt) McWilliams, New Haven, CT. She is further survived by her four grandchildren, Matthew, Ruth, Jack and Koralei; her brother, Jack W. (Micki) Wagner, Waukesha; as well as two nieces, Dr. Amy Wagner and Renee (Theodore) Nims and two grandnieces, Stella and Camille Avery.
A live-stream of the memorial service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from the First United Methodist Church in Green Bay with Rev. David Kalas officiating. Due to the concerns regarding COVID-19, attendance at the church is private for family only. Please visit www.fumcgb.org
to join the live-stream.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Green Bay in memory of Jill.
Special thanks to all the caregivers at Angels Touch Assisted Living and AseraCare Hospice for their care, compassion, and kindness.