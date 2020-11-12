1/1
John L. "Jack" Kennedy
Edinburg - John L. "Jack" Kennedy, 75, entered eternal rest Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Edinburg, TX. Born July 8, 1945 in Crookston, Minnesota to Lucille (St. Michel) and John Kennedy. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam. Jack was a proud member of the American Legion for over 20 years. In 1966 he met the love of his life, Ruth Ann Sanden, and married on June 24, 1967, and together had three children. Jack began his 38 year career in the Farm and Industrial equipment industry without ever selling a John Deere. Jack and Ruth proudly owned a small farm equipment business in Lena, WI for a brief time where they formed many life-long friendships. Jack retired in 2010 in Lakewood, WI and he and Ruth eventually moved to Edinburg, TX. Together they loved to travel and spent their lifetime together exploring the US especially places where a Casino was in route. Jack was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan, and rarely missed a game.

One of the most special attributes Jack possessed was his quick wit and sass. Rarely did one leave an interaction with him where they weren't laughing and smiling. Jack will be dearly missed and forever loved by all who knew him.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Kennedy; his grandparents, who raised him, Florence and Adrian Amiot.

Jack is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Kennedy; three children, Brenda (Mike) Mercier, Bradly (June) Kennedy, and Bridget Kennedy; six grandchildren, Tyler, Jennifer, Jared, Ryan, Lucy, and his namesake Jack; his aunt, Dorothy Juhl.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg, TX.




Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
November 8, 2020
Jack was my second dad. He was such a kind man and made me giggle all the time. He called me a dumb blonde but I knew in my heart he loved me. I learned a lot from him. The one thing I remember the most was he took me on vacation with his family and bought me my first coolest sandals ever. I still remember him saying to me do you like those sandals I said I love them and he took them from my hands and paid for them. Rip Jack and have a drink till we meet again.
Lori Kumbalek
Friend
