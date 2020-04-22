Services
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stamsta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stamsta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Stamsta Obituary
John Stamsta

Oconto - John Stamsta, 52, Oconto, passed away Monday Apr 20, 2020 at his home. He was born Apr 15, 1968 in Waukegan, IL to Eugene and Carol (Ochs) Stamsta. In 1972, the family moved to Oconto where John graduated from Oconto High School, Class of 1986. John owned and operated his own cleaning service, Home Environmental Cleaning, in Oconto for many years. He loved his cleaning service and his many clients and friends he made through the years. John lived and breathed fishing and trapping and had a love of history, especially local history.

John is survived by his parents, Gene and Carol; a sister, Shelly (Jeremiah) Mocco; a brother, Scott Stamsta; nieces and nephews, Chelsey, Leah, Alex, Carter, Cameron, Kyla, Cody, Jackston; an uncle, Dennis Stamsta; as well as other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents.

At John's request, no formal services will be held.

Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -