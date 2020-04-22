|
John Stamsta
Oconto - John Stamsta, 52, Oconto, passed away Monday Apr 20, 2020 at his home. He was born Apr 15, 1968 in Waukegan, IL to Eugene and Carol (Ochs) Stamsta. In 1972, the family moved to Oconto where John graduated from Oconto High School, Class of 1986. John owned and operated his own cleaning service, Home Environmental Cleaning, in Oconto for many years. He loved his cleaning service and his many clients and friends he made through the years. John lived and breathed fishing and trapping and had a love of history, especially local history.
John is survived by his parents, Gene and Carol; a sister, Shelly (Jeremiah) Mocco; a brother, Scott Stamsta; nieces and nephews, Chelsey, Leah, Alex, Carter, Cameron, Kyla, Cody, Jackston; an uncle, Dennis Stamsta; as well as other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents.
At John's request, no formal services will be held.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020