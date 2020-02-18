|
John "Jack" Sylvester
Oconto - John "Jack" Sylvester, 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Born in Oconto on July 4, 1928, he served in U.S. Navy, U.S Army, and was an active member of the American Legion. He attended St. Norbert & Marquette universities earning degrees in mathematics and education. He dedicated most of his career to teaching at St. Norbert and for the Green Bay Public schools. He enjoyed his time in the woods (earning the nickname "Ticky"), working outside, cooking & baking, designing his homes, solving computer problems, being a church lector, and making others laugh with humorous songs or epic poems such as "The Wreck of the Julie Plante" (in his best Quebecois). Even toward the end, he had the tenacity to correct our errors, break into a recitation of "Ozymandias," and make jokes about himself, us, and the President. He had a full, happy life touching the lives of countless people, providing his expertise and advice, entertaining with his wit and fine cooking, and of course, offering his love and support.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae (Seroogy) and his sister, Connie. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie (Bickel); 6 children, Kathy, Jayne, Peg, Joe (Kathy), Bubbles (Tom Jagielo), and Pam; 5 grandchildren, Jacob Paque (Jenna D'Angelo), Jackie Garcia (James), Pete Sylvester, Anna Mae Beyer, George Beyer; and 2 great-grandchildren, Annie & Lizzie Garcia.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, from 9 -11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Timothy Bickel and Rev. Joel Sember. Military Rites by all Oconto Veteran organizations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Jack and his family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers or plants, that memorial contributions be made to St. Norbert Abbey or College, where as a teen and young man he was provided a sense of belonging, his education, and developed his faith; or donations may be made to St. John's shelter in Green Bay for which he made meals & bakery on a regular basis.
The year's at the spring,
And day's at the morn;
Morning's at seven;
The hill-side's dew-pearled;
The lark's on the wing;
The snail's on the thorn;
God's in His heaven—
All's right with the world!
~Robert Browning
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26, 2020