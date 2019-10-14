|
Joseph Hornik Sr.
Oconto -
Joseph H. Hornik Sr., 89, of Oconto, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Bellin Health Oconto Hospital. Joe was born September 18, 1930 in Milwaukee to the late Joseph and Lucille (Schiller) Hornik. He married Margaret M. Monette on September 27, 1958. Joe served his country in US Army. He ran the DX gas station, then worked for Augustine Motors and finally Schneider Transport. Joe enjoyed shooting trap at the Oconto Gun Club, hunting, fishing, farming and playing cards. He loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto.
Joe is survived by wife, Margaret Hornik; two daughters, Michele Noack, Janette (Steven) Woodworth; a son, Joseph Hornik; foster children, Kevin McCarthy, Kay Skinkis and Lee Skinkis; a sister, Suzanne Liepert; a brother, Donald (Beatrice) Hornik; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Tom) McNish, Scott Woodworth, Michael (Tonya) Woodworth, Robert Noack, Samantha Jo (Richard III) Kassien, Jed Noack, Chelsie (Josh) Tuchscherer; three great grandchildren, Mylah Noack, Richard Kassien IV, Maisie Jo Kassien; and exchange student Francisco Mena-Pinto. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilu (Lawrence) Joslin, Janice (Steven) Kakuk; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Liepert.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Friday, October 18, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Friday at the church with the Rev. Bob Karuhn officiating. Burial will be at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites by all Oconto Veteran organizations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
A special thank you to the staff at Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to Joe.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2019