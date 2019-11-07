|
|
Joyce Chesley Shepherd
Midlothian, TX - Joyce Chesley Shepherd, 76, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born March 10, 1943 in Edinburg, TX. Joyce and her mother, Ermalee moved to Oconto, WI when she was an infant and was then raised by her grandparents, Bill & Pearl Chesley. Joyce graduated from Oconto High School and then went on to University of Wis. Plattville where she met and married her husband Chris Shepherd. They had two sons, Scot and Kent. In the late 1970's Joyce and her family moved to the Dallas, Texas area where she has resided since.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, her father Lauron Chesley, stepfather, Al Zilles, husband Chris Shepherd, son Scot Shepherd and a brother Leigh Chesley. She is survived by her mother, Ermalee Zilles (NC), son Kent Shepherd, grandchildren Shannon Shepherd, Dillon Shepherd, Crystal (Manny) Aleman, Caitlyn (Trenton) Simmons, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 8 sisters and brothers: John Zilles (FL), Judy Giesler (WI), JoAnn (John) Houston (WI), Jane Zilles (NC), Janet Zilles (FL), Laura (Dale) Carpenter, Lauron Chesley and Larry Chesley as well as many loving and supportive nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial to celebrate the life of Joyce Chesley Shepherd will be held Saturday, November 23, 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Oconto, 641 Washington Street with burial at the Oconto Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the breast cancer .
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019