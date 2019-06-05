Resources
Joyce Marie (Steffenhagen) Hanes

Mitchell, SD - Joyce Marie (Steffenhagen) Hanes, passed away unexpectedly at age 54 on May 18, 2019 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Joyce was born on November 19, 1964 in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Glennis and LeRoy Steffenhagen. Joyce graduated from Oconto Senior High in 1982. She then married the late Francis G. Hanes in 1983 and lived together happily in Oconto, WI for 18 years. Joyce had an infectious laugh that filled a room. She was known for dropping a random card in the mail to her loved ones to brighten their day to let them know she was thinking of them. She was known as "Joyce the Voice" in her earlier years while djing at a local radio station. She enjoyed seeing the country as an over the road truck driver in her remaining years. She is survived by her parents LeRoy and Glennis Steffenhagen of Oconto; her daughter, Shannon (Brian) Osmon of Oconto; brothers, Dale (Brenda) Steffenhagen of Oconto and Danny (Jarod) Steffenhagen of Green Bay; and grandchild, Brianna Osmon of Oconto.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on June 5, 2019
