Julaine Medley
1952 - 2020
Town of Oconto - Julaine Medley, 68, Town of Oconto, passed away Tuesday Sept 15, 2020 at an area hospital. She was born March 26, 1952 in Oconto to Jack and Shirley (Graham) Karban. Julaine graduated from Oconto High School, Class of 1970. On December 28, 1973, she was united in marriage to James Medley in Oconto. Julaine was employed for many years as a bookkeeper at Pamperin Paints in Green Bay. In her free time, she enjoyed trap shooting and was a longtime member of the Brown County Sportsman's Club.

Julaine is survived by her husband Jim; two children, Janean (Roger) Robenhorst, Oconto, and Joshua (Jinah) Medley, Lacey, Washington; five grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Cory, Hailey, and Kayla; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Matthew (Joyce) Karban; her best friend, Jan Olsen; as well as other relatives and friends.

Julaine was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jack Karban III.

In accordance to her wishes, a private family gathering will occur at a later date.

Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
