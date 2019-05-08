|
June Ann Gille
Green Bay - A true blue flower is rare in nature... baked potatoes always go in the oven with meatloaf... a flower's Latin name is just as important as its common name... scarves complete an outfit... the word "picture" is not pronounced "pitcher"... pesky algebra problems can be gutted out and solved with the help of Mom... why Little Orphan Annie came to our house... a hand-rub is therapy for the soul... the loss of a mother creates an unfillable, lifelong ache... We know all these things because of her.
June Ann Gille (Koebke) walked softly through her life's garden, then left it quietly on April 10, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family and professional caregivers.
She was born in Green Bay, WI on April 24, 1921. The daughter of Norine (Cormier) and Paul Koebke, June learned early about loss when her mother died as a result of child birth when June was only three. June sometimes commented about missing the "love of a mother," but even more indelible was the love she was given by her father and the grounding she received from her sisters and aunts. She enjoyed simple pleasures like taking long walks in the woods; swimming and diving; camping; reading and learning from books; and watching the birds. But mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
A complex woman with many talents and endearing attributes -- that was our "Junebug." Her quick wit and sense of humor continued to engage her caregivers and children to the very end. We will never forget her silly animated fashion shows and also lively discussions about current events. June lived simply all of her life, yet with high expectations for both herself and her family - sometimes to the chagrin of her children! But there was always a bowl of chicken dumpling soup, her unbeatable potato salad, and a date bar waiting. We always felt the depth of her love.
June was particularly brainy and studious. A dictionary or encyclopedia was always close at hand and she made sure to use what she learned -- in our daily conversations of course. She was a lover of language, and knew some French, German, and Spanish. That love continued throughout her life. When new math became the learning method in the 60's, June enrolled in a class so she could help us with math problems. Over the years June would take many community education courses and always encourage her children to succeed academically and pursue higher education. She was proud of her scholarly achievement as valedictorian of her Green Bay West High School Class of 1939. She attended UW-Madison on scholarship through her Junior year, never finishing -- and always with regret.
June had several jobs before and during her college years at UW-Madison. She worked at the UW Madison Der Rathskeller kitchen and, during World War II, in Washington D.C., as part of the war effort. She was a cashier at Holzer Drugstore in downtown Green Bay during her high school years. It was there the reserved June caught the eye of the very handsome, industrious and outgoing "pie delivery boy," Jerry Gille.
And the family story starts there... The family eventually moved to Oconto, Wisconsin to the "big house" with its porch swing on Main Street. Mom's gardens were an ever-present part of her life and ours -- lush petunias and alyssum, delphiniums, coral bells, and a vegetable garden that fed us freshness all summer. She thoughtfully managed the house on a shoestring budget reupholstering furniture, sewing prom dresses, and canning veggies. She made lifelong friends as the parish secretary at St. Joseph's Parish in Oconto, where she did just about everything from bookkeeping and accounting to composing and then typing the Sunday bulletins and even providing occasional input on sermons. We joked she might someday say Mass.
In their retirement years, June and Jerry built a home near Abrams which they aptly named "Birch Pond". There they hosted family gatherings and Sunday feasts for their many grandchildren/children. Her gardens were a proliferation of wildflowers, vegetables, and perennials of which she knew every botanical name. And what about those birds?! We all remember the bird feeders outside the dining room window where a cup of coffee or tea was always waiting for us as we watched them voraciously feed.
We, her children and grandchildren, are products of her legacy. We have worked hard to raise our children with the same love of learning and strength of resolve that mom exhibited. But as a bonus, we all had the additional good fortune of "the love of a mother."
June was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald ("Jerry"); her parents; and her siblings: Paul, Virginia "Minnie" (Simon), Genevieve "Joyce" (Antonneau), and Norine (Vandenheuvel). She was also preceded in death by four grandchildren: Jacob, Joel, and Sarah Pagel; and Pierre Loubier. She is survived by her children: Rebecca Pagel (Larry) of Lena, WI; Laura (John Howman) of Grafton, WI; Paula Loubier (Raymond) of Greendale, WI; Anita (James Schulzetenberg) of Duluth, MN; Edward (Dawn) of Abrams, WI; and Joseph (Charline Gunville) of Niagara, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nicole, Aaron and Justin Pagel, Marielle and Jack Howman, Will and Paul Schulzetenberg, Brennan Gille, Kimberly Havisto, and Michael St. Clair; and 8 great grandchildren.
A celebration of June's life will be held Saturday, June 1 from 4-7 PM in Greendale, WI at Scout Lake Park Pavilion. There will be a short service starting at 4:30 PM, followed by a picnic dinner. All are welcome. The immediate family will gather at some future point in Oconto, WI to inter June's ashes next to Jerry's.
The family wishes to express gratitude for the excellent care provided by Harbor Village Memory Care and Vitas Hospice service. We are forever indebted to their kindness and skillful care. A donation in June's memory can be made to Boerner Botanical Gardens https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/ Adult Literacy Center of Ozaukee County https://www.adultliteracyoz.org/ The Southeastern Wisconsin Alzheimer'sAssociation https://www.alz.org/sewi or to her family. Or you may simply want to take a walk in the woods with a loved one.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on May 8, 2019